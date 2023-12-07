Ekeler may be at risk of losing out on some snaps and touches out of the backfield after Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that "competition for carries is going to be something that you can see happening," Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports. "We're going to keep exploring, making adjustments, so that we can find that rhythm that I've been talking about," Staley said. "We know that Austin is a good running back. We just haven't found any rhythm in the last couple of weeks in the run game. Just need to keep after it and keep working hard in practice."

Staley's comments come while Ekeler has mustered just 3.0 yards per carry on 110 total rushing attempts since the running back returned from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain following the Chargers' Week 5 bye. Ekeler hasn't seemed to show any notable improvement as he's become further removed from the injury; as Sunday's game against the Broncos approaches, the 28-year-old is in the midst of a streak of 28 carries that have gained six yards or fewer. Joshua Kelley would be next in line to poach touches out of the backfield if the Chargers elect to scale back Ekeler's workload on the ground, though Kelley hasn't made much of a case to deserve more snaps in his own right. Over his last four appearances, Kelley has averaged just 2.6 yards on 53 totes. The Chargers' wholesale struggles in run blocking -- the team's 26 percent run-block win rate is the seventh-lowest in the league this season -- seem to have played at least some part in Ekeler's poor efficiency, and his downturn in productivity comes at a particular poor time given that he's scheduled for free agency this spring.