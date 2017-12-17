Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Could miss time with hand injury
Ekeler suffered a hand injury in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Chiefs and could miss time as a result, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ekeler was labeled as questionable to return after suffering the injury in the fourth quarter, but never earned any touches during the team's final two offensive drives. He wrapped up the outing with two carries for 13 yards and one reception for six yards, with the 19 yards from scrimmage marking his lowest output since Oct. 15 against the Raiders. More concerning than the lack of production is Ekeler's injury, which could threaten his availability for the Week 16 matchup with the Jets. The Chargers should have a better idea of Ekeler's outlook for that contest when they resume practicing Wednesday.
