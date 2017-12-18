Ekeler could potentially play the rest of the season with a cast on his broken hand, but he wouldn't be able to catch passes, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

This would make more sense if not for the fact that Ekeler gets most of his playing time on passing downs. The Chargers apparently are entertaining the idea, but it still seems more likely they shut Ekeler down for the rest of the season. Branden Oliver is expected to take over as the No. 2 running back, with Melvin Gordon potentially handling a larger share of the passing-down work.