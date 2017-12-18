Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Could play again this season
Ekeler could potentially play the rest of the season with a cast on his broken hand, but he wouldn't be able to catch passes, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
This would make more sense if not for the fact that Ekeler gets most of his playing time on passing downs. The Chargers apparently are entertaining the idea, but it still seems more likely they shut Ekeler down for the rest of the season. Branden Oliver is expected to take over as the No. 2 running back, with Melvin Gordon potentially handling a larger share of the passing-down work.
More News
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Out for season•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Suffers broken hand Saturday•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Could miss time with hand injury•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Doesn't cross 50 total yards despite win•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Limited opportunities in win•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Totals 70 yards in win•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.