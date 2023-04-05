Ekeler, who requested and received permission last month to pursue potential trade options, acknowledged Tuesday that he may remain with the Chargers in 2023, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

The star running back, who turns 28 in May, is in line to earn $6.25 million in the final season of his four-year, $24.5 million deal with Los Angeles. While Ekeler has stated "I want to be a Charger," his current trade request arrived after he was unable to make progress in extension talks with the team, thus prompting him to pivot toward looking for a franchise willing to make a long-term commitment to him. With that in mind, Ekeler noted "time will tell, and we'll see what happens after the draft," while adding that if things don't play out as he hopes in terms of securing a long-term pact, "the worst-case scenario right now out of all of it, I'll come back and I'll have to play for the Chargers for a year and bet on myself and then be a free agent next year."