Ekeler, who is dealing with what Tom Pelissero of NFL Network describes as a higher-type ankle sprain, is hopeful regarding a possible return to action next weekend against the Raiders.

That said, Pelissero suggests that with the Chargers on bye in Week 5, the team could elect to err on the side of caution with its top back versus Las Vegas in Week 4. As long as Ekeler is sidelined, Joshua Kelley is slated to lead Los Angeles' backfield, with Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller also on hand to log complementary snaps.