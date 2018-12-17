Ekeler (neck/concussion) has a chance to return for Saturday's game against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ekeler was unable to play in Thursday's 29-28 win over the Chiefs just four days after suffering a neck injury and concussion. He does have a shot to make it back with the Chargers on a long week of rest this time around, but a return won't necessarily equate to a starring role in the offense, as Melvin Gordon (knee) also has a chance to suit up.