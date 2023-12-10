Though Ekeler remains in line to start, Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller are also expected to see work in the Chargers' backfield Sunday against the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ekeler carried 14 times for 18 yards and caught two of his three targets for nine yards in last weekend's 6-0 win over the Patriots, and Per Rapoport the Chargers may be inclined to get Kelley and/or Spiller more involved Sunday. Rapoport adds that the team is expected to ride the hot hand versus Denver, be that Ekeler or one of his fellow RBs.