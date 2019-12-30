Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Crosses 1,500 scrimmage yards

Ekeler carried the ball nine times for 46 yards and caught nine of 11 targets for 43 yards in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs,

While Ekeler was seven yards short of joining just a handful of running backs to record 1,000 receiving yards in a season, it was nevertheless a banner year for the third-year pro as he finished the 2019 campaign with 557 rushing yards, 993 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns. The 24-year-old proved that he could be an every-down back in his short stint as the starter to open 2019 while Melvin Gordon was holding out, but it's unclear whether the Chargers will operate with that same mindset next season. At the very least, Ekeler figures to share time with another back, but whether he's the primary option or a dangerous No. 2 could be one of the biggest questions looming for the Chargers in 2020.