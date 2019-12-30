Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Crosses 1,500 total scrimmage yards

Ekeler accumulated 89 total yards in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, finishing the 2019 campaign with 557 rushing yards, 993 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns.

While Ekeler was seven yards short of joining just a handful of running backs to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a season, it was nevertheless a banner year for the third-year pro. The 24-year-old proved that he could be an every-down back in a short stint as the starter to open 2019 with Melvin Gordon missing time to a holdout, but it's unclear whether the Chargers will operate with that same mindset this offseason. At the very least, Ekeler figures to share time with another suitable option next season, but whether he's the primary back or a dangerous second option could be the biggest question looming for the Chargers in 2020.