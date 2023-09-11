Coach Brandon Staley relayed Monday that Ekeler is dealing with an ankle injury, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

As a result, Ekeler's standing for Wednesday's practice is "to be determined," per Staley. With that in mind the running back's status will need to be monitored ahead of this Sunday's game against the Titans. If Ekeler ends up out or limited at all this weekend, Joshua Kelley would be in line for added Week 2 touches.