Coach Brandon Staley relayed Monday that Ekeler is dealing with an ankle injury, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
As a result, Ekeler's standing for Wednesday's practice is "to be determined," per Staley. With that in mind the running back's status will need to be monitored ahead of this Sunday's game against the Titans. If Ekeler ends up out or limited at all this weekend, Joshua Kelley would be in line for added Week 2 touches.
More News
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Explosive in all facets•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Staying in LA with new incentives•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Not present for Day 1 of OTAs•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Not at voluntary workouts•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Could remain in L.A.•