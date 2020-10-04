When asked about the hamstring injury Ekeler suffered in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, coach Anthony Lynn replied "I'm not sure how bad it is, but it looked pretty bad," Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

It's too soon to know how much, if any, further game action Ekeler might miss, but his status for next Monday's contest against the Saints will obviously need to be monitored closely, based on Lynn's post-game comments. Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson are next up for the Chargers' carries if Ekeler is limited or out in Week 5.