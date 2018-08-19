Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Dealing with sore calf
Ekeler sat out of Saturday's 24-14 preseason win over the Seahawks with a sore calf, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Williams added that coach Anthony Lynn said Ekeler could've played if it was a regular season game, meaning the Chargers were just practicing caution with their dual-threat running back. Ekeler had 47 carries for 260 yards and two touchdowns, while hauling in 27 passes for 279 yards and three scores in his rookie campaign. He should be considered a useful handcuff to Melvin Gordon.
More News
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Has 64 total yards in preseason opener•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Listed with second stringers•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Likely to face competition for backup role•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Cleared for workouts•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Posts impressive rookie season•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Active in Week 16•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie RB stock watch
Chris Towers checks in on the much-hyped rookie class after the second round of preseason action...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...