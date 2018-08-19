Ekeler sat out of Saturday's 24-14 preseason win over the Seahawks with a sore calf, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Williams added that coach Anthony Lynn said Ekeler could've played if it was a regular season game, meaning the Chargers were just practicing caution with their dual-threat running back. Ekeler had 47 carries for 260 yards and two touchdowns, while hauling in 27 passes for 279 yards and three scores in his rookie campaign. He should be considered a useful handcuff to Melvin Gordon.