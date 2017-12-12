Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Doesn't cross 50 total yards despite win
Ekeler carried the ball four times for 49 yards but did not catch any of his three targets in the 30-13 win over the Redskins on Sunday.
Most of Ekeler's yardage came off of a 33-yard run to end the second quarter as the Chargers raced out to a commanding lead early. It likely speaks to the undrafted rookie's place within the offense that the Chargers opted to use Andre Williams almost exclusively in the fourth quarter as they iced away the win, choosing to keep Ekeler healthy instead of trotting him out on the field with the game well in hand. The 22-year-old should continue to operate as the No. 2 back for the foreseeable future.
