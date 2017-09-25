Ekeler caught one pass for six yards in the 24-10 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Ekeler only played six offensive snaps in Sunday's loss, as he's mainly been used as a special teams option throughout the first three weeks. While there's no indication that Melvin Gordon's knee injury, which forced him to miss portions of the second half of Sunday's game, will be an issue moving forward, Ekeler would immediately become the second-string back behind Branden Oliver should the Wisconsin alum miss any time.