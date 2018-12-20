The Chargers list Ekeler (neck/concussion) as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Ravens.

Per Sam Fortier of The Athletic, coach Anthony Lynn effectively ruled Ekeler out for the second straight game after meeting with the media Thursday, though the running back will technically carry the doubtful designation into the weekend. Ekeler was unable to practice at any point Tuesday through Thursday, with Lynn relaying that the 23-year-old remains in the concussion protocol and continues to deal with weakness in his shoulder. Fortunately for the Chargers, top back Melvin Gordon (knee) will be available Saturday after a three-game absence, leaving Justin Jackson to fill the complementary role that has typically fallen to Ekeler.

