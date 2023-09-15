Ekeler (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Titans after not practicing this week.

Ekeler's Week 2 status will be confirmed ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, but the official doubtful designation should prompt those who roster the star running back to seek a replacement for him this weekend. If Ekeler is ruled out, Joshua Kelley would be in line to lead the Chargers' backfield versus Tennessee, with Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller in reserve.