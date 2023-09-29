Ekeler (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Ekeler, who has missed two straight games, was able to log limited practices this week, but he's trending toward another absence Sunday, with the Chargers' on bye in Week 5. Assuming Ekeler is inactive this weekend, Joshua Kelley will continue to lead the team's backfield versus Las Vegas, with Isaiah Spiller and Elijah Dotson available to handle complementary snaps.