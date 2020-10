Ekeler is expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks due to a hamstring injury and a hyperextended knee, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Ekeler's hamstring issue is a Grade 2 strain. The every-down back will seek a second medical opinion, but at this time it looks like he'll be placed on IR and remain sidelined until at least November. In the meantime, Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson will handle the bulk of Los Angeles' carries.