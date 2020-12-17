Ekeler (quad) is expected to play Thursday night against the Raiders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The report adds that wideouts Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (back) are viewed as game-time decisions for the contest. Either way, Ekeler's status will be confirmed upon the release of the Chargers' inactives prior to Thursday's 8:20 ET kickoff. Assuming he suits up, Ekeler would be in line to continue to head the team's Week 15 backfield, with Kalen Ballage and Justin Jackson in reserve.
