Ekeler carried the ball 13 times for 60 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Texans. He added six receptions on seven targets for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Ekeler had largely been bottled up on the ground through the first three games of the season, but he exploded for a big performance both on the ground and as a receiver. He tallied both of his rushing scores prior to halftime, punching the ball in from 10 and 20 yards, respectively. Sony Michel got expanded work on the ground in the second half as the Chargers tried to run out the clock, but Ekeler did clinch the victory with a 14-yard receiving score toward the end of the fourth quarter. While he has been inconsistent as a rusher, Ekeler has at least six receptions and 48 yards in each of his last three games.