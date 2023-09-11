Ekeler registered 16 carries for 117 yards and one touchdown and hauled in four of five targets for 47 yards during Sunday's 36-34 loss versus the Dolphins.

Ekeler set the tone early Sunday, bursting through the line of scrimmage and flying for a 55-yard run late in the first quarter. He'd cap off that drive with a one-yard score and later would register a 35-yard reception that would set up another Chargers touchdown in the high-scoring affair. New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was brought in to improve the rushing attack and the offense certainly showed out in Week 1 combining for 234 total rushing yards including four-plus carries of 10-plus yards. The veteran running back did see teammate Joshua Kelley match his 16 carries and produce a respectable 91 yards, but Ekeler's explosiveness was clearly on display throughout. It could be tricky to see a bevy of yards on the ground against a stout Titans defense next week.