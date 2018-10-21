Ekeler is expected to serve as the Chargers' lead back for Sunday's game against the Titans in London with Melvin Gordon (hamstring) inactive for the contest.

Considered a game-time decision heading into the Week 7 tilt, Gordon's injured hamstring didn't respond well to an on-field workout earlier in the day, prompting the Chargers to hold him out for the first time all season. While Ekeler has already enjoyed a degree of fantasy relevance due to his outstanding play in a part-time role, he'll be a strong lineup option even in shallower formats this week with the promise of an enhanced workload. Neither of the two healthy options behind him on the depth chart -- seventh-round rookie Justin Jackson and recent practice squad callup Detrez Newsome -- have factored into the Chargers' game plans this season, so Ekeler should handle the overwhelming share of backfield snaps as he enters the starting lineup. The 23-year-old has scored three touchdowns and has amassed 470 yards from scrimmage on just 55 touches (41 carries, 14 receptions) through the team's first six games.

