Ekeler carried the ball 10 times for 45 yards and caught all three of his targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Broncos.

He accounted for the Chargers' only TD of the afternoon in the second quarter on a nine-yard toss from Justin Herbert, helping the quarterback set a new NFL rookie record for touchdown passes in a season. Despite the score -- his first since returning to action in Week 12 -- Ekeler otherwise had his second straight fairly quiet performance, and he's only seen seven targets over the last two games combined, limiting his production. He'll look to finish the season on a high note in Week 17 against a Kansas City defense that could be resting key personnel after clinching the AFC's No. 1 seed.