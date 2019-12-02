Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Finds paydirt
Ekeler carried the ball nine times for 16 yards and also added four receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown in the 23-20 loss Sunday to the Broncos.
Ekeler was once again a weapon in the passing game, taking a 30-yard wheel route to the house for the Chargers' first touchdown of the game. While Melvin Gordon was the featured back on the ground once again (20 carries, 99 yards), Ekeler still saw nine carries of his own, making it just the second time since Week 5 against the Broncos --- Gordon's de facto 2019 debut --- in which the third-year back saw seven or more carries. It's possible Ekeler could see a step back in receiving opportunities if reports by Ian Rapoport of NFL.com come to fruition, as the Chargers are evidently considering a change at quarterback thanks to the continual struggles of Philip Rivers. Still, it's already a career year for the 24-year-old, as he's on pace to shatter his total yardage (1,032) after already setting best marks in receptions and total touchdowns.
