Ekeler rushed 11 times for 34 yards and secured all four targets for 36 yards in the Chargers' 31-28 loss to the Broncos on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Ekeler put together a largely pedestrian performance to close out the regular season, although of overriding importance was the fact he came out of the contest unscathed. Ekeler finished campaign with three straight four-catch efforts to put the finishing touches on a 107-722-5 line through the air, and he also eclipsed the 900-yard mark on the ground for the second consecutive season. Ekeler is naturally slated to play a pivotal role in the Chargers' playoff fortunes beginning with next weekend's road wild-card road matchup against the Jaguars.