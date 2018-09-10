Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Gains 126 yards from scrimmage
Ekeler had five carries for 39 yards and caught all five of his targets for 87 yards with a touchdown in Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Chiefs.
Ekeler scored the first touchdown of the season for the Chargers on a 13-yard pass from Philip Rivers in the second quarter. He continued to stay involved throughout, although starter Melvin Gordon finished with 166 yards on 24 touches. The second-year Ekeler is one of the better change-of-pace backs in the league, but isn't likely to put up big numbers, unless something happens to Gordon.
