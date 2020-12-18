Ekeler (quadriceps) rushed 13 times for 60 yards and secured all four targets for 19 yards in the Chargers' 30-27 overtime win over the Raiders on Thursday night.

Ekeler still paced the Chargers backfield in rushing despite entering the game nursing the quadriceps injury, although he frequently had trouble finding running room against a Raiders defense that limited him to 33 yards on 12 carries outside of his team-high 27-yard rush. Ekeler also made his usual solid contributions through the air, recording multiple receptions for the fourth time in as many games since returning from a stint on injured reserve. However, it's worth noting Ekeler's single-game workload on the ground has been capped at 19 carries this season -- a figure he reached back in Week 1 -- and with Kalen Ballage and Justin Jackson serving as proven depth behind him, that trend may continue during a Week 16 divisional battle versus the Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 27.