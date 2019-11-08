Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Gets in end zone through air

Ekeler rushed just six times for 19 yards and secured both of his targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' 26-24 loss to the Raiders on Thursday.

As his final numbers indicate, Ekeler was held in check on the ground after a strong 12-carry, 70-yard performance versus the Packers just four days prior. However, the versatile back was able to notch a receiving touchdown for the third time in the last four games by snaring a fourth-quarter scoring toss from Philip Rivers, a catch that also helped him extend his season-long streak of multiple receptions to 10 contests. Ekeler will look to up his overall production when the Chargers face off with the Chiefs in a Monday night Week 11 AFC West showdown Nov. 18.