Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Gets in end zone through air
Ekeler rushed just six times for 19 yards and secured both of his targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' 26-24 loss to the Raiders on Thursday.
As his final numbers indicate, Ekeler was held in check on the ground after a strong 12-carry, 70-yard performance versus the Packers just four days prior. However, the versatile back was able to notch a receiving touchdown for the third time in the last four games by snaring a fourth-quarter scoring toss from Philip Rivers, a catch that also helped him extend his season-long streak of multiple receptions to 10 contests. Ekeler will look to up his overall production when the Chargers face off with the Chiefs in a Monday night Week 11 AFC West showdown Nov. 18.
More News
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Nearly totals 100 yards•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Scores game-winning touchdown•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Big involvement in passing game•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Totals 28 yards•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Racks up 15 catches•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: In line to play 'a lot' Week 5•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Mike Gesicki, Jonnu Smith and Vance McDonald are among the highlight options in Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Week 10 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including how...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.