Ekeler carried the ball 12 times for 58 yards and a touchdown and caught two of three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Titans.

The running back got checked out for a possible arm injury after the Chargers' first drive of the game but returned quickly, although Ekeler wound up ceding more work than usual to Joshua Kelley the rest of the way. Ekeler's three-yard TD run in the fourth quarter was his ninth rushing touchdown and 14th total score of the season, and he's 173 yards short of his third career campaign with at least 1,500. He'll look to pad those numbers considerably in Week 16 against a Colts defense that's been trampled by Dalvin Cook and the Cowboys duo of Tony Pollards and Ezekiel Elliott over its last two games.