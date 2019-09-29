Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Goes over 100 total yards
Ekeler carried the ball 18 times for 60 yards while catching all five of his targets for 62 yards, finishing the contest with two total touchdowns in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Dolphins.
It remains to be seen how Ekeler will be used moving forward, but at least in the first week with Melvin Gordon back on the team, the diminutive speedster was still the main threat, splitting time with Troymaine Pope instead. The Chargers made it clear during the week Gordon would only be used in an emergency situation, something that never occurred with both Pope and Ekeler healthy throughout, so it's tough to really gauge how the team will operate their two-headed backfield. The third-year back has been incredibly productive as the leading ballcarrier for the Chargers, posting 220 rushing yards and 270 receiving yards along with six touchdowns through four games, but head coach Anthony Lynn made it known Gordon would resume his bellcow role as soon as the team deemed him physically ready, a proposition that could occur as early as Week 5 against the Broncos.
