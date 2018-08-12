Ekeler had five carries for 22 yards and two receptions for 42 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to Arizona.

Ekeler looks set to begin the season as the No. 2 running back with Justin Jackson struggling with a hamstring injury. Melvin Gordon is locked in as the workhorse for early downs, but he may cede a few more snaps to Ekeler in passing situations this season.

