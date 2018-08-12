Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Has 64 total yards in preseason opener
Ekeler had five carries for 22 yards and two receptions for 42 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to Arizona.
Ekeler looks set to begin the season as the No. 2 running back with Justin Jackson struggling with a hamstring injury. Melvin Gordon is locked in as the workhorse for early downs, but he may cede a few more snaps to Ekeler in passing situations this season.
More News
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Listed with second stringers•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Likely to face competition for backup role•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Cleared for workouts•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Posts impressive rookie season•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Active in Week 16•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Set for special-teams role Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...