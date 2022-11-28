Ekeler recorded five rushes for 20 yards in Sunday's 25-24 win over Arizona. He added 11 receptions on 15 targets for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Ekeler was bottled up on the ground, with Justin Herbert serving as the team's leading rusher. However, Ekeler managed to make up for it through volume as a pass catcher by matching his season high in targets while recording his third game with 10 or more receptions. The highlight of his performance came with 15 seconds left in the game when he caught a one-yard touchdown that set up the game-winning two-point conversion. Though it's impossible to complain about Ekeler's production through 11 games this season, he has failed to reach 100 total yards in three of his last four matchups.