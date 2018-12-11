Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Held out of walk-through Monday
Ekeler (neck/concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report.
Although it went unreported at the time, Ekeler has tended to neck stinger of late, and he aggravated the injury Sunday against the Bengals, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Ekeler also was evaluated for a concussion in the blue sideline tent, and while Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reported the running back didn't enter the protocol for head injuries, his listing on the first Week 15 injury report suggests otherwise. Fortunately, Ekeler was able to speak with the media Monday. On the other hand, he told Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times his neck is stiff, and he can't move his head much. With little time to recover for Thursday's game at Kansas City, Ekeler appears to be in danger of missing his first game of the season. Elsewhere in the backfield, Melvin Gordon received the same listing as Ekeler, which could lead to elevated roles for Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome in the short term.
More News
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Viewed as day to day•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Aggravates neck injury•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Excels in Week 14, but injured late•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: May keep sharing work with Jackson•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Leads running backs in touches•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Praised by head coach•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...