Ekeler (neck/concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report.

Although it went unreported at the time, Ekeler has tended to neck stinger of late, and he aggravated the injury Sunday against the Bengals, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Ekeler also was evaluated for a concussion in the blue sideline tent, and while Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reported the running back didn't enter the protocol for head injuries, his listing on the first Week 15 injury report suggests otherwise. Fortunately, Ekeler was able to speak with the media Monday. On the other hand, he told Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times his neck is stiff, and he can't move his head much. With little time to recover for Thursday's game at Kansas City, Ekeler appears to be in danger of missing his first game of the season. Elsewhere in the backfield, Melvin Gordon received the same listing as Ekeler, which could lead to elevated roles for Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome in the short term.