Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Highly efficient in first action
Ekeler rushed five times for 40 yards and brought in all three targets for 29 yards in the Chargers' 17-13 preseason loss to the Cardinals on Thursday. He also lost a fumble.
Ekeler's first official 2019 audition as the lead back in the wake of Melvin Gordon's ongoing holdout had only one blemish, a lost fumble that short-circuited the Chargers' first drive at the Cardinals' two-yard line. The third-year back otherwise shined through both the ground and air, flashing his signature skills with the ball in his hands. The extent of Ekeler's role this coming season naturally depends on Gordon's status, but the Western State product did inspire confidence in his ability to help keep the run game afloat Thursday, his one miscue notwithstanding.
