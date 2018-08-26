Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Impresses in spot start
Ekeler rushed six times for 50 yards and one touchdown during Saturday's preseason game against the Saints. He also secured all three of his targets for 13 yards.
Ekeler shined in place of Melvin Gordon, who missed Saturday's exhibition in order to tend to a personal matter. While Ekeler -- who averaged 5.5 yards on 47 carries in 2017 -- was his usual efficient self in the featured role, he still seems cemented behind Gordon on the depth chart in advance of Week 1, rendering him nothing more than a handcuff with upside if Gordon is forced to miss any time. In the Chargers' previous two preseason games, Gordon commanded 25 of 29 first-team snaps, including four-of-five snaps on third down.
More News
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Taking part in practice•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Dealing with sore calf•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Has 64 total yards in preseason opener•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Listed with second stringers•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Likely to face competition for backup role•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Cleared for workouts•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...