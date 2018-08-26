Ekeler rushed six times for 50 yards and one touchdown during Saturday's preseason game against the Saints. He also secured all three of his targets for 13 yards.

Ekeler shined in place of Melvin Gordon, who missed Saturday's exhibition in order to tend to a personal matter. While Ekeler -- who averaged 5.5 yards on 47 carries in 2017 -- was his usual efficient self in the featured role, he still seems cemented behind Gordon on the depth chart in advance of Week 1, rendering him nothing more than a handcuff with upside if Gordon is forced to miss any time. In the Chargers' previous two preseason games, Gordon commanded 25 of 29 first-team snaps, including four-of-five snaps on third down.