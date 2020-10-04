Ekeler is slated to miss multiple weeks due to the hamstring injury and hyperextended knee that he suffered during Sunday's 38-31 defeat at Tampa Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In the wake of a first-quarter hit, Ekeler was in significant pain and couldn't put any weight on his left leg in his attempts to get off the field. He required a cart to get to the locker room and didn't make another appearance, and after the game he needed crutches and was wearing a brace on the leg. Looking ahead, the Chargers play five more games before a Week 10 bye, so there isn't a respite for Ekeler in the immediate future. In the meantime, the team will need to make due with Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson out of the backfield.