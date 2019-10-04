Chargers' Austin Ekeler: In line to play 'a lot' Week 5
Coach Anthony Lynn said Friday that Ekeler will play "a lot" in Sunday's game against the Broncos, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Though the team's official site lists Melvin Gordon atop the depth chart at running back, Lynn suggested that the 26-year-old's role will be limited to some extent while he plays in his first game since mid-January. The introduction of Gordon into the game plan hinders Ekeler's fantasy outlook moving forward, but the latter could still offer plenty of value in Week 5 if he ends up taking on the larger share of backfield touches. In the Chargers' first four games sans Gordon, Ekeler has averaged 122.5 total yards and six catches per contest while finding the end zone six times.
