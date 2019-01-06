Ekeler (groin) is slated to be active for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ekeler, who practiced this past week in a limited fashion, is thus poised to be available for Sunday's wild-card game. He'll continue to work in a complementary/change-of-pace role behind lead back Melvin Gordon, an assignment that provides Ekeler with a degree of PPR utility.

