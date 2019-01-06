Chargers' Austin Ekeler: In line to play Sunday
Ekeler (groin) is slated to be active for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Ekeler, who practiced this past week in a limited fashion, is thus poised to be available for Sunday's wild-card game. He'll continue to work in a complementary/change-of-pace role behind lead back Melvin Gordon, an assignment that provides Ekeler with a degree of PPR utility.
More News
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Questionable for wild-card round•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Limited again Thursday•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Tending to groin injury•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Notches 58 yards, TD on Sunday•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Practices in full•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: On the field Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...