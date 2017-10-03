Ekeler is expected to see an uptick in usage moving forward, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports. "Every drive he's in the game, we move the chains," head coach Anthony Lynn said after Sunday's game.

Despite turning heads throughout training camp and the preseason, Ekeler didn't see much action during the first three games of the season. However, he received his first professional carry in Week 4 and took it 35 yards to the house while clearly proving he possesses the quick-twitch explosiveness to succeed at the professional level. It's not clear if Lynn envisions the undrafted rookie as someone who could quickly usurp Branden Oliver as the direct backup to starter Melvin Gordon, but, at a minimum, Ekeler seems destined to see added work on passing downs moving forward.