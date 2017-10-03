Chargers' Austin Ekeler: In store for increased usage
Ekeler is expected to see an uptick in usage moving forward, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports. "Every drive he's in the game, we move the chains," head coach Anthony Lynn said after Sunday's game.
Despite turning heads throughout training camp and the preseason, Ekeler didn't see much action during the first three games of the season. However, he received his first professional carry in Week 4 and took it 35 yards to the house while clearly proving he possesses the quick-twitch explosiveness to succeed at the professional level. It's not clear if Lynn envisions the undrafted rookie as someone who could quickly usurp Branden Oliver as the direct backup to starter Melvin Gordon, but, at a minimum, Ekeler seems destined to see added work on passing downs moving forward.
More News
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...