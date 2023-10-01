Ekeler (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's Week 4 game against the Raiders.

Ekeler's doubtful tag essentially sealed his third straight absence, and his lack of availability against Las Vegas is now official. Joshua Kelley, who's gained only 51 yards on 24 carries over the last two games as Los Angeles' lead back, is set to once again helm the Chargers' backfield, while Ekeler's absence could also benefit the team's pass-catching corps in the form of some extra targets. Having practiced in limited fashion throughout the week and with a Week 5 bye on tap, Ekeler seems like a good bet to return to action in a Week 6 Monday night home showdown against the Cowboys on Oct. 16.