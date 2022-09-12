Ekeler tallied 14 carries for 36 yards and also corralled four receptions for 36 yards in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Raiders.

The veteran running back registered the bulk of the opportunities out of the backfield, but he wasn't able to make much headway in what was a difficult matchup overall on the ground. Perhaps more crucially for fantasy managers, no one behind Ekeler on the backfield depth chart did much of anything in this contest either as both Joshua Kelley (six touches, 35 yards) and Sony Michel (seven carries, 12 yards) were stymied. Expect Ekeler to rebound against a shaky Chiefs defense next week.