Ekeler rushed twice for 12 yards and brought in his one target for two yards in the Chargers' 38-31 loss to the Buccaneers before exiting for good in the first quarter due to a hamstring injury.

The versatile veteran had gotten off to a solid start on the ground before being felled by his left hamstring injury. Given the delicate and unpredictable nature of soft-tissue injuries, Ekeler's availability for a Week 5 Monday night road matchup against the Saints will likely be up in the air for a significant portion of the upcoming week.