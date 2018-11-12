Ekeler carried the ball three times for 19 yards in the 20-6 win over the Raiders on Sunday. He did not record a target.

Only five players actually received a target as Rivers efficiently dissected a mundane Raiders defense all afternoon. Ekeler actually had a touchdown called back on a holding penalty which would have aided an otherwise disappointing fantasy performance, but he remains a comfortable change of pace option behind starter Melvin Gordon.

