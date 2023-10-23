Ekeler carried the ball 14 times for 45 yards in the 31-17 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. He also caught one of his two targets for one yard.

Ekeler appeared to sustain some sort of ankle injury in the first half, but he managed to play through it. It was an ineffective day overall for the Chargers offense, particularly in the second half as the team failed to score a single point in the final 30 minutes. While Ekeler's status will likely need to be monitored throughout the week, the workload (14 carries for Ekeler compared to seven for Joshua Kelley) would seem to suggest this won't be a significant issue moving forward.