The Chargers placed Ekeler on injured reserve Friday.
Ekeler will thus miss at least three games, meaning that he won't be back any sooner than the Chargers' Week 8 tilt against the Jaguars. That's of course a best-case scenario, and it's quite possible Ekeler remains on IR beyond that, given that original estimates pegged his anticipated recovery timetable in the 4-to-6-week range. In Ekeler's absence, Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson will head the team's backfield, with one of Kalen Ballage, Troymaine Pope or Darius Bradwell candidates to be promoted from the team's practice squad in advance of Monday's game against the Saints to offer additional support.
