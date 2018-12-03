Ekeler rushed 13 times for 21 yards and caught five of eight targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 33-30 win over the Steelers.

With Melvin Gordon (knee) sidelined, Ekeler took over as the lead back in San Diego. However, the results -- outside of PPR leagues -- were poor, and rookie Justin Jackson (eight carries for 63 yards and a touchdown) cut into his workload and also outproduced Ekeler. Fantasy owners were probably expecting more from the 23-year-old with the increased role after he averaged 5.2 yards per carry (in addition to his contributions in the passing game) prior to Sunday's dud. Gordon's status for Week 14's matchup against the Bengals is unclear at the moment, but Ekeler's underwhelming performance as starter may give fantasy owners pause regarding his status as a must-start option if Gordon is unable to go.