Ekeler is expected to land on IR after suffering a "serious" hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport notes that the Chargers won't finalize any decisions until the full results of Ekeler's medical evaluation have been revealed, but at this point it would be surprising to see the do-it-all running back avoid a multi-game absence. Though Ekeler may need to spend more than the three-week minimum on IR, it looks like he's expected to make a return later during the regular season. In the meantime, Los Angeles will roll with Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson out of the backfield, while Darius Bradwell looks like a likely candidate to be promoted from the practice squad.