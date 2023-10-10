Ekeler said Tuesday that he's "99 percent" certain that he'll play Monday against the Cowboys, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Since sustaining a high-ankle sprain Week 1, Ekeler has missed three games, but the team's recent bye week means he may not log another DNP as a result of the injury. He participated on Tuesday's unofficial session, and Thursday's practice report will reveal how he kicks off Week 6 prep. If he's able to get back to full after being listed as limited on all three reports back in Week 4, Ekeler's prediction will be set in motion, barring a setback as the weekend draws closer.