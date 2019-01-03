Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Limited again Thursday
Ekeler (groin) logged a limited practice again Thursday.
Ekeler's groin issue has limited him in each of the first two practice sessions to begin the week, leaving his status somewhat unclear. Friday's injury report should provide a bit more clarity on his status, though Melvin Gordon figures to lead the way for the Chargers' backfield regardless.
More News
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Tending to groin injury•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Notches 58 yards, TD on Sunday•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Practices in full•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: On the field Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Trending toward return•
-
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Officially out for Week 16•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...