Ekeler (knee) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate.
Ekeler logged a 60 percent snap share in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts, while carrying 18 times for 67 yards and two TDs and catching all four of his targets for 12 yards in the contest. The running back's listed limitations Wednesday make his status worth monitoring as this weekend's game against the Rams approaches, with added context regarding his Week 17 availability set to arrive after the Chargers' Thursday practice.
